How to make Momma B’s Chili

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s the recipe from Monday’s “All IN.”

Annessa says it’s possibly the best chili ever — and let her mom make it for you if you get the chance.

Momma B’s Chili

3 pounds ground beef

2 sweet onions, chopped

1/2 cup celery, chopped

3 cups water

1 (40-ounce) can Brooks Mild Chili Beans (use Hot Beans for a spicier version)

1 (28-ounce) cans Red Gold Tomato Sauce

1 (28-ounce) cans Red Gold Crushed Tomatoes

2 (14-ounce) cans Bush’s Dark Red Kidney Beans

3-4 tablespoons chili powder

1-2 cups Heinz ketchup

Suggested toppings: sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese, Tabasco sauce, saltine crackers.

Using a large stock pot, add hamburger and water. Stir once. Add onions and celery and fold in. Simmer until hamburger is cooked. Skim off excess water and oils from the hamburger (This will be about 3 cups).

Add tomato sauce and slowly bring to a simmer. Add chili mild beans, and continue to simmer.

Add crushed tomatoes and chili powder, gently stirring everything in.

Add ketchup (Momma B says to taste).

Cook chili on a low and slow simmer for 30-60 minutes (onions should be fully cooked).

Enjoy a bowl with any toppings you like! It freezes great as a make-ahead meal.