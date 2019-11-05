Meal Prep Monday: How to make Annessa’s Homemade Creamy Black Bean Soup

(WISH) — Here’s the recipe for Annessa’s Homemade Creamy Black Bean Soup.

It’s delicious, simple and easy to prepare and freeze to have on hand for the rest of the cool months!

This velvety soup is actually vegan but so good that everyone will enjoy it.

Top it with chunks of avocado, fresh corn kernels, and green onion.

Homemade Creamy Black Bean Soup

Servings Per Recipe: 6

Serving Size: 1 cup

Prep Time: 10 minutes

1/2 onion, diced

1/2 red bell pepper, diced

4 cups cooked black beans

2 teaspoons ground cumin

2 cups vegetable broth

1 teaspoon kosher salt divided

3/4 teaspoon black pepper

1 teaspoon lemon zest & juice of half the lemon

Preparation

1. Heat a stock pot to medium and spray with nonstick cooking spray. Add onions and bell pepper, sautéeing until translucent, about 5 minutes.

2. Add cumin, salt and pepper and stir to let it toast on the bottom of the pan, just for about a minute. Pour in broth and stir, scraping up the brown bits on the bottom of the pan. Then add beans.

3. Bring soup to a simmer and let simmer for 15 minutes. Stir occasionally, mashing about half of the beans by pressing them against the side of the pot with the back of a wooden spoon or fork. Soup should be creamy and thick, but still chunky.

4. Turn off heat and stir in lemon zest and squeeze of lemon juice. Top with scallions, avocado and corn kernels.

*Freezing instructions: Cool soup completely. Put 2 cupfuls in a freezer-safe bag or container, write the date on it and freeze flat. To reheat, run bag or container under hot water just to loosen, then heat it in a saucepan over medium heat.