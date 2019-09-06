NASCAR Hauler Parade paves way for Brickyard 400

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — NASCAR fans came out in droves Friday to kick off another Brickyard 400 weekend with the 2019 NASCAR Hauler Parade.

Downtown Speedway had a night of fun for the entire family and a chance to meet some of NASCAR’s biggest stars.

NASCAR haulers are also a part of this show and it’s all completely free to attend.

Family-friendly games and events include face painting and live music and then at 8 p.m. fans can watch NASCAR’s gleaming, colorful haulers make their way down Main Street to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

All IN’s Randall Newsome bumped into a couple fans experiencing the parade for the first time, but they are no strangers to the NASCAR atmosphere.

“It’s amazing,” John Clay said.

“It’s electrifying seeing all the cars out and seeing all the fans out, and it’s a big opportunity for Speedway to shine worldwide.”

Some big names in NASCAR are spending the evening with the younger race fans. Former Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and 2003 Big Machine Vodka 400 at the Brickyard winner Kevin Harvick participated in a kids-only autograph session starting at 5:30 p.m.

At 7 p.m., Erik Jones, 2017 Indiana 250 winner William Byron and NASCAR’s most recent Cup Series winner, will compete in kid-friendly activities.

The parade concludes at 8 p.m.

Click here for more information and the full schedule for the parade.