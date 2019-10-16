‘Spirits on Main’ Halloween party raising money for IMS Museum

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) – The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum and Indy Racing Experience are holding a unique fundraising event later this month.

The 2nd annual “Spirits on Main” is a Halloween party happening at the Dallara IndyCar Factory Saturday, October 26 from 6-10 p.m. All proceeds will directly benefit the IMS Museum and its innovative educational programming, engaging exhibits, unparalleled IMS grounds tours, and critical care for its significant collection.

“It’s going to be a really a good time for the community, and we all have a passion (at the museum) to tell the story of the Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” Eric Powell with the IMS Museum said. “And events like this make that possible.”

The event will feature food samples from Barbecue and Bourbon on Main, which is the event caterer. There will also be autumn-themed spirits from Jack Daniels and a sampling of live music from ‘60s rock cover band, 45 RPM.

Scott Jasek of the Indy Racing Experience said fans will also have a rare chance to get in an IndyCar.

“On that night you can take street-legal two-seat rides,” Jasek said. “And there’s only two of these (cars) in the whole world.”

All IN‘s Randall Newsome was able to cruise around as a passenger in the Dallara chassis IndyCar.

Didn’t feel like driving to get food so I called a quick Uber 😂 @IndyCar pic.twitter.com/uTD6vtdOTy — Randall Newsome (@NewsomeNews) October 16, 2019

Tickets for “Spirits on Main” can be purchased or donations can be made through the IMS Museum website.