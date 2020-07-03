Adventure Park replaces Sky Zone, opens 50,000-square-foot facility in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An indoor family park has a new name is open once again to the public after being closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Many will recognize the location of the new Adrenaline Family Adventure Park because the site at 10080 E. 121st St. used to be known as Sky Zone in Fishers.

Events Manager Claire Butler worked at Sky Zone for five years before making the transition. She says she’s just excited to get back to work again. “It was pretty hard for months not working and that was super strange for me.”

Adrenaline Family Adventure Park hosted a soft opening Friday. They want visitors to know they’re taking every safety precaution they can. Director of Operations Brittany McClary says the staff members will be wearing masks. They’ll give people temperature checks before entering the park. They’ll be cleaning every place in the building that gives parkgoers access to touch.

Even with all the new rules, McClary says she’s excited to welcome people back to see all the fun they have in store.

“The first half of the park is going to be everybody’s old favorites and, starting the end of the July, we’ll be able to have our grand opening and have everything open and open 25,000 more square feet to the public,” McClary said.

That’s a total of 50,000 square feet.

The park will also be offering discounted rates until its grand opening in late July. Details are on the business Facebook page.