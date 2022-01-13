All Indiana Artist: Damon Karl performs ‘Colors of the World’

All Indiana

Today’s All Indiana Artist is Damon Karl.

He realized in the fourth grade that he was meant to become a singer, and he did.

He was discovered by “Uncle Jamz” at a talent contest, and success has followed him ever since.

He has opened for Babyface, Morris Day and The Time, The Isley Brothers, SOS Band and Ashanti.

You can see him performing on Sunday, January 16 at, “Party for a King,” a concert and party honoring Dr. Martin Luther King and happening at the Vogue Theater in Broad Ripple.

Karl is opening for the group Midnight Star. Doors open at 7 p.m. and showtime is 8 p.m. Click here for tickets.

He also has an upcoming show in February called “LoveFest” also featuring Keith Sweat, Tank, SWV, 112 and Rude Boys. Click here for tickets.

Today Karl performed his song, “Colors of the World.”

For more information visit:

Facebook.com/damonkarlmusic

Instagram.com/damonkarl

Twitter.com/damonkarlmusic