An Avi8or’s eye view of downtown decorations ahead of the Indy 500

Welcome to this week’s Avi8or Adventures, as we kick it into high gear with our drone, the race festivities are shifting into a gear of their own across Indianapolis.

Join us as we soar above the city, capturing the spectacular decorations set up in anticipation of this Sunday’s Indy 500.

As the city gears up for the thrill of the Indy 500 this Sunday, Indianapolis transforms into a vibrant canvas, celebrating one of motorsport’s greatest spectacles. From hometown fans to visiting thrill-seekers, the atmosphere buzzes with anticipation, festooned with race-themed decorations that capture the spirit of the event.

So let’s head around town in the Avi8or and see what all the hubbub is about. Around downtown, small banners herald the upcoming race, and an occasional festive poster can be found snuck into a suburban surrounding

Yet, the true showstopper is downtown at the JW Marriott, where a colossal Indy 500 banner adorns the massive building, a sight to behold. Over at the Arts Garden, a large mural crafted by a local artist draws the eyes of passersby, celebrating Indy’s great love for the sport

Nearby, Harry and Izzy’s restaurant showcases a giant portrait of an Indy car driver, immortalizing the speed and spirit of the races above its entrance. Heck even the ads in town are in the spirit. So on your mark get set and let’s go Indiana!

As the city decks out in race day finery, the weather might throw in a bit of a curveball for the big day with rain possibly dampening the track.

Sunday’s weather in Indianapolis is gearing up to be eventful, with the National Weather Service predicting widespread showers and the potential for scattered thunderstorms throughout the afternoon and evening. The atmosphere could see a significant build-up of instability, suggesting strong to severe storms are a possibility.

The conditions are ripe for a dramatic weather day, although several factors could limit storm severity, including cloud cover and competing storms to the south. Rainfall could total 1.00-2.00 inches, with the greatest amounts expected southwest of Indianapolis.