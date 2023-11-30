Avi8or Adventures takes us to the Circle of Lights at Monument Circle

This week on Avi8or Adventures Storm Track Meteorologist Drew Narsutis and his drone didn’t go too far for a view. They landed in downtown Indianapolis.

The Monument circle in Downtown Indy got it’s yearly holiday makeover, known as the “Circle of Lights”. We were able to get a birds eye view of the Indianapolis holiday staple. The 284 feet Soldiers and Sailors Monument is filled with 52 strands of sparkling garland and 5,000 twinkling lights. We were also able to see the activities offered at ground level of the monument like amazing photo opportunities, horse carriage rides and some delicious hot chocolate.