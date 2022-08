All Indiana

Comedian Reno Collier bringing shows to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — News 8 spoke with comedy headliner Reno Collier.

Collier will be appearing at the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Columbus, IN Friday night.

He’ll also be appearing in multiple other cities across Indiana including Hobart, Richmond, and Martinsville.

More information about his shows and ticket purchases can be found on the Reno Collier website.