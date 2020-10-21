‘Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood’ offers fun for kids, art shows off historic spots at Indiana State Museum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana State Museum is inviting families to check out two of its latest new exhibits. One highlights the state’s historic sites and the other is an attraction especially catered to kids ages 2-6.

The Historic Indiana En Plein Art Show lets museum visitors tour Indiana’s most historic sites through the eyes of 42 local painters. It’s part of the museum’s 50-year celebration of the state’s contribution to the National Register of Historic Places.

Meanwhile, the museum staff says it’s, Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit, that will have little Hoosiers celebrating. Parents may remember Daniel Tiger, a character from the TV show “Mr. Rogers Neighborhood.” Kids can enjoy a 45-minute experience using their imaginations to interact with Daniel and other characters helping them to learn lessons like Fred Rogers taught during his show.

The Historic Indiana En Plein Art Show is open through Nov. 27 and Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood exhibit is open through Jan. 3, 2021. The museum will also host a Daniel Tiger pajama party on Dec. 8.