All Indiana

Franklin family’s quarantine games gain worldwide fame

by: Demie Johnson
Posted: / Updated:

FRANKLIN, Ind. (WISH) — A family from Franklin, Indiana, turned quarantine into a competition.

Brian and Marcy Klem found themselves locked in their home with their four kids Ethan, Jackson, Lauren and Taylor, who range in age from 8 to 21.

They decided to make things interesting by creating quarantine games and recording them. The family now has millions of viewers on multiple social media platforms and fans from all over the world. 

Click the video to get a glimpse at some of the Klem family’s favorite games.

