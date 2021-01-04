Garage Food Hall, opening Tuesday, will be hub for food, arts and ‘all things Indy’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Bottleworks District Indy will kick off 2021 opening its newest attraction, the Garage Food Hall, on Tuesday.

The new space on Massachusetts Avenue will serve as a hub for local entrepreneurs in the food, arts and entertainment industries.

“The tenants that are here are great entrepreneurs,” said general manager Nicole Ulrich.. “They have been with us for two or three years and they have really come together to make this thing happen.”

Ulrich says her team refers to this project as a melting pot where people visiting downtown will have access to a variety of food and services, but will also get an artistic feel.

Justin Vining was the first Indianapolis-based artist to be featured in the new space. Vining has built his career from “painting on location,” mainly capturing scenes throughout central Indiana.

He talked to All Indiana’s Randall Newsome about what the opportunity means to him, as well as other artists who will have a chance to put their work on display in the new year.

“The artist community, not being able to be as visible in 2020, I think the fact that we’re going to get an opportunity to be more visible in 2021,” he said. “I’m excited about that.”

After the grand opening, the Garage Food Hall will also be hosting live entertainment on Thursdays and Fridays.