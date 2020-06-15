Greenwood water park reopens for members only until after July 4

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Freedom Springs Aquatics Park has reopened its doors to members after closing for the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re excited to be back open and safely,” said Rob Taggart, Greenwood director of Parks and Recreation. “It’s taken hours upon hours of planning, deliberation and making sure everything is put into place.”

The water park will reopen to everyone after July 4.

Reopening means enforcing old rules and new ones. Visitors have to get their temperatures checked, fill out a questionnaire and wear a wristband that shows they’ve gone through that process. The park also added sanitation stations and new social distancing guidelines.

A Facebook post shows people enjoying day one of the water park’s reopening. Taggart talks about what it was like to see families inside the park again.

“It’s great,” Taggart said. ” This is our purpose as a parks and recreation. This is a great city amenity. We like to see it being used. We like to see the community taking advantage of it.”

The water park is at 850 W. Stop 18 Road.