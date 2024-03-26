Hoosier Country Jam taking place April 15th

Get ready for an unforgettable night of country music and philanthropy at Hoosier Country Jam: Benefiting Camp Broadcast!

🎵 WHAT: Hoosier Country Jam: Benefiting Camp Broadcast

🗓️ WHEN: April 15, 2024

📍 WHERE: Buskirk-Chumley Theater (Downtown Bloomington, Indiana)

🌟 WHO:

Dylan Schneider

Michael Ray

Mason Ramsey

Jake Hoot

Local artists: Meggie Iyer (IU Student & Hollywood finalist this year on American Idol), Hank Ruff & Jake Dodds

Camp Broadcast is a master class for high school and college journalists & broadcasters.

Led by nationally syndicated TV/Radio personality Sam Alex, this interactive day camp offers participants the opportunity to learn from the best hosts in the nation, interview celebrities & professional athletes for their reels, and become part of the next generation of broadcasters.

Don’t miss this chance to enjoy fantastic music while supporting a worthy cause!

Join us for a night of entertainment and empowerment at Hoosier Country Jam.