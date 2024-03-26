Hoosier Country Jam taking place April 15th
Get ready for an unforgettable night of country music and philanthropy at Hoosier Country Jam: Benefiting Camp Broadcast!
🎵 WHAT: Hoosier Country Jam: Benefiting Camp Broadcast
🗓️ WHEN: April 15, 2024
📍 WHERE: Buskirk-Chumley Theater (Downtown Bloomington, Indiana)
🌟 WHO:
- Dylan Schneider
- Michael Ray
- Mason Ramsey
- Jake Hoot
- Local artists: Meggie Iyer (IU Student & Hollywood finalist this year on American Idol), Hank Ruff & Jake Dodds
Camp Broadcast is a master class for high school and college journalists & broadcasters.
Led by nationally syndicated TV/Radio personality Sam Alex, this interactive day camp offers participants the opportunity to learn from the best hosts in the nation, interview celebrities & professional athletes for their reels, and become part of the next generation of broadcasters.
Don’t miss this chance to enjoy fantastic music while supporting a worthy cause!
Join us for a night of entertainment and empowerment at Hoosier Country Jam.