Ice skating returning to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Winter Club of Indianapolis is welcoming more than 200 people to the Indiana State Fairgrounds to get “Back to the Ice” Sunday.

During the event, ice skating coaches and Winter Club team members will help people from ages 3-73 to get back on the ice at the Pop Weaver Youth Pavilion. Competitive skaters will also be on site to demonstrate jumps spins and more.

“We’re going to show you how to take your first few steps out on the ice and how to get out here and have some fun,” Winter Club President Michelle Study-Campbell said.

Study-Campbell talked about what it meant to prepare for skaters to return to the Fairgrounds after an 18-month absence on “All Indiana” Wednesday.

“We’re back to the ice and we want everyone to join us,” Study-Campbell said.

You can reserve a spot for the free skating session online, but there will be limited capacity. Sept. 25 is the last day to get tickets.

