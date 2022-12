All Indiana

James ‘Murr’ Murray of ‘Impractical Jokers’ to perform at Indianapolis’ Helium Comedy Club this weekend

He’s a hit on TBS with his show “The Misery Index,” but you probably know him best from his mega-hit hidden-camera TV series “Impractical Jokers.”

James “Murr” Murray hits the Helium Comedy Club this weekend for “Murr Live,” and he joined us Thursday on “All Indiana” with a preview of what you can expect on stage this weekend.

