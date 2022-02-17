All Indiana

Kevin Spirtas talks plot twist on ‘Days of Our Lives,’ award-winning digital series ‘After Forever’

You may know Kevin Spirtas as a Broadway star, TV heartthrob and a multiple Emmy award-winner.

He’s also been seen in the digital drama “After Forever,” “Friday the 13th” and Wes Craven horror films, and a producer for broadway’s “Finian’s Rainbow” and “Priscilla, Queen of the Desert”.

If all of that isn’t enough, he’s currently at the center of a stunning plot twist on “Days of Our Lives.”

Spirtas joined us today on “All Indiana” to talk about reprising his “Days of Our Lives” role after a 12-year absence and his digital drama series “After Forever” which is the first LGBTQ series to win five Daytime Emmys including one for him as outstanding lead actor.

For more information visit, AfterForevertheSeries.com.