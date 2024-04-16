Search
Local doctor works on conscious cafeteria project

by: Katie Cox
A local pediatrician is one of the women featured in this year’s “Female Founder” issue of Inc. Magazine released in April.

Dr. Manasa Mantravadi founded Ahmisa about five years ago. Since then, she now has the world’s first colorful stainless steel dinnerware line for children on the market. The rainbow iridesecent plates and bowls have been recognized and adored by the likes of actresses Kristen Bell and Jessica Alba. They’ve also received awards and gained national attention.

In the video above, Dr. Mantravadi talks about how it feels to be on the 2024 female founder 250 list, where she got the idea for her dinnerware set and what it was like founding a company from the ground up.

To read more about Dr. Mantravadi’s honor by Inc. Magazine or to learn more about her company visit Ahimsa online.

