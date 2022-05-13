All Indiana

NASA expert talks this weekend’s Lunar eclipse, effort to return to moon

So many of us look up at the Moon every day, and this Sunday, the Moon is giving us a special show.

A total lunar eclipse is coming! For 84 minutes, the Moon will cross through Earth’s shadow, making the full Moon appear a coppery red as it reflects back all of Earth’s sunrises and sunsets.

Molly Wasser, NASA Science Communicator, joined us Friday on “All Indiana” to share to discuss why this weekend’s Moon is so special and the ongoing effort to return humans to the Moon.

Watch the video above to hear from her.