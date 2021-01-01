New sensory-friendly fitness center caters to children with disabilities

PENDLETON, Ind. (WISH) — A new, 122,000-square-foot fitness center is up and running in Pendleton.

However, it’s not the size of the Community Sports & Wellness Center that makes it one of a kind. It has programs dedicated to helping families who have children with disabilities.

According to the Community Health Network fitness center’s team, the sensory-friendly facilities have been certified by Sensory City, a Boston-based nonprofit addressing the many common needs that people and families affected by autism spectrum disorder and sensory processing disorder. The facility is the first of its kind in Madison County, and staff members say there aren’t many like it in the Midwest.

Katie Wangler, director of membership, and Cally Elkin, gymnastics director, talked about the facility on Thursday’s “All Indiana.”

Community Sports & Wellness Center had its grand opening Dec. 14. The fitness center now has 300 members.