Recipe for Annessa’s Apple Pie Smoothie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner! To celebrate, here’s a smoothie recipe that was inspired by a classic Thanksgiving staple.

1/2 cup cashew milk

1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt OR frozen banana chunks

1/2 your favorite apple, cut into chunks

1 tablespoon cashew butter

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1/4 teaspoon ground ginger ice