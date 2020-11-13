All Indiana

Recipe for Annessa’s Apple Pie Smoothie

by: Annessa Chumbley
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner! To celebrate, here’s a smoothie recipe that was inspired by a classic Thanksgiving staple.

  • 1/2 cup cashew milk 
  • 1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt OR frozen banana chunks 
  • 1/2 your favorite apple, cut into chunks 
  • 1 tablespoon cashew butter 
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract 
  • 1/8 teaspoon almond extract 
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon 
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger ice 
  1. Add all ingredients to a high-power blender and process until smooth and creamy.
  2. Add ice and pulse.
  3. Pour into a glass and enjoy! 

