Recipe for Annessa’s Apple Pie Smoothie

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thanksgiving is just around the corner! To celebrate, here’s a smoothie recipe that was inspired by a classic Thanksgiving staple.
- 1/2 cup cashew milk
- 1/2 cup vanilla Greek yogurt OR frozen banana chunks
- 1/2 your favorite apple, cut into chunks
- 1 tablespoon cashew butter
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/8 teaspoon almond extract
- 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1/4 teaspoon ground ginger ice
- Add all ingredients to a high-power blender and process until smooth and creamy.
- Add ice and pulse.
- Pour into a glass and enjoy!