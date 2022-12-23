All Indiana

Reel Tok with Kayla: Girl goes viral for hilarious ‘Moms on Christmas’ impression

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Isla Prendergast is 11 years old and is already making the world laugh.

Her most recent video imitating moms on Christmas has more than 14 million views on TikTok.

“I kept trying to look back at my mom on past Christmas mornings,” Isla said. “But I also tried to make it relatable to everybody.”

Her mom, Darryl Prendergast, is the owner of the TikTok account and is usually the one making viral videos with more than 500,000 followers on TikTok and 14,000 on Instagram. She’s so proud of her daughter Isla.

“I’ve always known that she’s had such a gift,” Darryl said. “With acting, she’s unique, she’s creative, she’s fun.”

Isla took acting classes for a little bit but lost interest.

“I’m really hoping this reignites that spark,” Darryl said. “We don’t do this for the likes, the comments or the views but it feels kind of good to get recognized and for people to find you so relatable and I think she just really enjoyed capturing not just me but all moms at Christmas.”

She said the video reminds people that moms are doing something right and our kids are always watching!

“There was nothing negative in there. Moms are intense, we want our videos, we want everything to be magical and everyone to wait until our coffee is ready!” Darryl said.

As for how it feels to be recognized by millions, Isla is excited.

“It feels amazing, I’m really thankful,” Isla said. “It was a big surprise that everyone ended up loving this video and there were like no negative comments which was really good, everyone was saying that I should be like a theater kid.”

Isla said she is thinking about doing some school plays but definitely plans to make more content online.

Her mom, Darryl will continue as well she began during the pandemic.

“You’re going to find nothing but positive, fun content!” Darryl said.

She’s an instructional coach at a school full time but she also makes a little money from the platforms and brand deals. She told Isla she can have the proceeds from the Christmas moms video.

“She’s very excited,” Darryl said.

When it’s not a viral video, “I make just enough to cover my Starbucks every day.”

Isla said her mom is an inspiration.

“I’m glad that she gets to have this fun hobby,” Isla said. “I’d really like to create more videos with her.”

For more “Reel Tok” and “Kid-ing with Kayla,” follow Kayla Sullivan on Facebook or click here.