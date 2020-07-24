All Indiana

State Fair Staples: Pork Burgers, Elephant Ears, Fried Cookie Dough

by: Annessa Chumbley
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This Friday, Annessa shares a trio of fair foods you can make at home!

Pork Burgers 

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground pork 
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 4 soft burger buns 
  • Shoup’s Country BBQ sauce
  1. Gently mix together ground pork and kosher salt. Shape into patties. 
  2. Grill or cook for 4-5 minutes each side, until cooked through. Top with barbecue sauce, put on a bun and wrap in foil for the bun to steam for a few minutes. 
  3. Serve and enjoy! 

$2 Tuesday Elephant Ear 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup flour 
  • 6 tablespoons sugar 
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt 
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder 
  • 1/3 cup milk 
  • 1/4 cup butter, melted 
  • 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon 

Baked version: 

  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Stir flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Stir in milk and 1/4 cup melted butter until a dough forms. 
  2. Turn onto a flat, floured surface. Knead dough 10 times. Roll dough with a rolling pin into rectangle, about 9-by-5 inches. Brush with more melted butter using a pastry brush. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon. Roll dough up tightly, beginning at narrow end. Pinch edge of dough into a roll to seal. Cut into 4 equal pieces with a knife. Place cut sides up on cookie sheet. Pat each into a 6-inch circle. 
  3. Bake until golden brown, about 8-10 minutes. Immediately remove and let cool slightly on wire rack. 

Fried Version: 

  1. Heat 2-4 cups of oil in a fryer to 375 degrees. Mix flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, salt, baking powder, milk, and melted butter together. Shape into small rounds, about 4 inches across (you can roll the dough out onto a floured surface if that works easier for you).
  2. Place 1 small round into the fryer, and let it cook just until lightly browned on both sides. Remove with a slotted spoon to a wire rack with a paper towel underneath. Immediately sprinkle cinnamon and sugar both sides. Serve. 

Fried Cookie Dough 

Ingredients

  • 1 cup prepared cookie dough 
  • 1 cup thick pancake batter 
  • 2-4 cups frying oil 
  • Powdered sugar 
  1. Roll cookie dough into 1-inch balls. Place in a zip-top bag and freeze for 1 hour.
  2. Heat oil to 375 degrees. Remove cookie dough balls from freezer and dip cookie dough balls into batter one by one, coating with the pancake batter. 
  3. Drop into hot oil; each one should float to the top and then be ready to gently flip over with a slotted spoon. Let the cookie dough fry just until the pancake batter is browned.
  4. Remove and lay on a wire rack with a paper towel underneath. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Enjoy immediately! 

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Gyms’ experiences vary during COVID-19 pandemic

Business /

2-year-old boy injured in shooting at apartments on near north side

Crime Watch 8 /

Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra 2020-21 indoor concert season canceled

Entertainment /

Blue Jays to play in Buffalo minor league park amid pandemic

Sports /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.