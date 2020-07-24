State Fair Staples: Pork Burgers, Elephant Ears, Fried Cookie Dough

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This Friday, Annessa shares a trio of fair foods you can make at home!
Pork Burgers
Ingredients
- 1 pound ground pork
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 4 soft burger buns
- Shoup’s Country BBQ sauce
- Gently mix together ground pork and kosher salt. Shape into patties.
- Grill or cook for 4-5 minutes each side, until cooked through. Top with barbecue sauce, put on a bun and wrap in foil for the bun to steam for a few minutes.
- Serve and enjoy!
$2 Tuesday Elephant Ear
Ingredients
- 1 cup flour
- 6 tablespoons sugar
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/3 cup milk
- 1/4 cup butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon ground cinnamon
Baked version:
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Stir flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Stir in milk and 1/4 cup melted butter until a dough forms.
- Turn onto a flat, floured surface. Knead dough 10 times. Roll dough with a rolling pin into rectangle, about 9-by-5 inches. Brush with more melted butter using a pastry brush. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon. Roll dough up tightly, beginning at narrow end. Pinch edge of dough into a roll to seal. Cut into 4 equal pieces with a knife. Place cut sides up on cookie sheet. Pat each into a 6-inch circle.
- Bake until golden brown, about 8-10 minutes. Immediately remove and let cool slightly on wire rack.
Fried Version:
- Heat 2-4 cups of oil in a fryer to 375 degrees. Mix flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, salt, baking powder, milk, and melted butter together. Shape into small rounds, about 4 inches across (you can roll the dough out onto a floured surface if that works easier for you).
- Place 1 small round into the fryer, and let it cook just until lightly browned on both sides. Remove with a slotted spoon to a wire rack with a paper towel underneath. Immediately sprinkle cinnamon and sugar both sides. Serve.
Fried Cookie Dough
Ingredients
- 1 cup prepared cookie dough
- 1 cup thick pancake batter
- 2-4 cups frying oil
- Powdered sugar
- Roll cookie dough into 1-inch balls. Place in a zip-top bag and freeze for 1 hour.
- Heat oil to 375 degrees. Remove cookie dough balls from freezer and dip cookie dough balls into batter one by one, coating with the pancake batter.
- Drop into hot oil; each one should float to the top and then be ready to gently flip over with a slotted spoon. Let the cookie dough fry just until the pancake batter is browned.
- Remove and lay on a wire rack with a paper towel underneath. Sprinkle with powdered sugar. Enjoy immediately!