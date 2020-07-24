State Fair Staples: Pork Burgers, Elephant Ears, Fried Cookie Dough

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This Friday, Annessa shares a trio of fair foods you can make at home!

Pork Burgers

Ingredients

1 pound ground pork

3/4 teaspoon kosher salt

4 soft burger buns

Shoup’s Country BBQ sauce

Gently mix together ground pork and kosher salt. Shape into patties. Grill or cook for 4-5 minutes each side, until cooked through. Top with barbecue sauce, put on a bun and wrap in foil for the bun to steam for a few minutes. Serve and enjoy!

$2 Tuesday Elephant Ear

Ingredients

1 cup flour

6 tablespoons sugar

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/3 cup milk

1/4 cup butter, melted

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

Baked version:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees. Stir flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, baking powder and salt in a medium bowl. Stir in milk and 1/4 cup melted butter until a dough forms. Turn onto a flat, floured surface. Knead dough 10 times. Roll dough with a rolling pin into rectangle, about 9-by-5 inches. Brush with more melted butter using a pastry brush. Sprinkle with 3 tablespoons sugar and cinnamon. Roll dough up tightly, beginning at narrow end. Pinch edge of dough into a roll to seal. Cut into 4 equal pieces with a knife. Place cut sides up on cookie sheet. Pat each into a 6-inch circle. Bake until golden brown, about 8-10 minutes. Immediately remove and let cool slightly on wire rack.

Fried Version:

Heat 2-4 cups of oil in a fryer to 375 degrees. Mix flour, 3 tablespoons sugar, salt, baking powder, milk, and melted butter together. Shape into small rounds, about 4 inches across (you can roll the dough out onto a floured surface if that works easier for you). Place 1 small round into the fryer, and let it cook just until lightly browned on both sides. Remove with a slotted spoon to a wire rack with a paper towel underneath. Immediately sprinkle cinnamon and sugar both sides. Serve.

Fried Cookie Dough

Ingredients

1 cup prepared cookie dough

1 cup thick pancake batter

2-4 cups frying oil

Powdered sugar