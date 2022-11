All Indiana

Straight No Chaser brings 25th anniversary tour to Indy next month

Acappella group straight no chaser brings their 25th Anniversary celebration tour to the Murat Theatre in Indianapolis in December.

One of the nine members, Jasper Smith joined us Tuesday on “All Indiana” to share what you can expect from their live show and to show a snippet of their original song, “Christmas Night with You.”

For more information, and tickets, click here.