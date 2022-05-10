All Indiana

Stutz Artists Annual Open House, Art Show opens this week

The Stutz Motor Car was manufactured at its headquarters in Carmel way back in 1911.

Now, that former car factory has been transformed into The Stutz Artists Association which houses studios for artists, sculptors, photographers, designers, architects and craftsmen.







This Thursday through Saturday, the association will host its annual open house and art show at the Old Horton Fan Factory on 201 West Carmel Drive.

Two of the featured artists joined us today to give a show and tell of some of their work and discuss







Tickets are five dollars in advance and ten dollars at the door. More than 40 artists will be displaying their pieces.