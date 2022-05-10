All Indiana

Stutz Artists Annual Open House, Art Show opens this week

by: Tierra Carpenter
Posted: / Updated:

The Stutz Motor Car was manufactured at its headquarters in Carmel way back in 1911.

Now, that former car factory has been transformed into The Stutz Artists Association which houses studios for artists, sculptors, photographers, designers, architects and craftsmen.

This Thursday through Saturday, the association will host its annual open house and art show at the Old Horton Fan Factory on 201 West Carmel Drive.

Two of the featured artists joined us today to give a show and tell of some of their work and discuss

Tickets are five dollars in advance and ten dollars at the door. More than 40 artists will be displaying their pieces.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

CDC report: Firearms deaths total highest in 25 years

I-Team 8 /

UIndy president to lead DePaul University

Inside INdiana Business /

Student entrepreneurs named pitch competition winners

Inside INdiana Business /

Near record highs possible across Indiana

Weather Stories /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.