Take Care sculpture to be unveiled April 1st

900-North Studios is excited to announce its collaboration with artist Rebekah Nolan on her latest project, the large sculpture “Take Care.”

Sponsored by Eskenazi Health, this impressive artwork will be installed in early March, with its unveiling on April 1 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the new Eskenazi Health Thomas & Arlene Grande Campus.

In this collaboration, 900-North Studios and Rebekah Nolan will work together to turn her detailed drawings into a striking aluminum and steel sculpture.

The sculpture will feature colorful shapes resembling human forms, representing unity, care, and support.

Cory Constantine, the founder of 900-North Studios, is thankful for the chance to bring Nolan’s vision to life and support Eskenazi Health’s commitment to Indianapolis. 900-North Studios will provide design, fabrication, and installation services for the project.

The Eskenazi Health Public Art Collection, started in the early 20th century, aims to promote health through art.

Besides “Take Care,” other commissioned works include a fiberglass sculpture by John Moore and a collection of poems by Karen Pope.