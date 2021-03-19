‘The Color Purple’ musical in Indy premieres Saturday at Anthenaeum

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The sounds of Broadway are back on stage in downtown Indianapolis.

“The Color Purple” opens Saturday afternoon at the Anthenaeum on Massachusetts Avenue.

It’s being produced by the Indiana Performing Arts Centre and Kaidydid Productions. The show is taking many COVID-19 safety precautions, including having performers wear masks and limiting attendance inside the theater.

“Live performance is back, in a social distanced way,” Dee Duvall, Indiana Performing Arts Centre artistic director, said. “We’re not fully back, but just the fact of having some sort of entertainment, some sort of creativity coming back into live venues, back on the stage, is the best feeling in the world.”

“The Color Purple” will run for a full week starting Saturday; then the show will run in South Bend and Fort Wayne in April. Click here for tickets.

The theatre is a nonprofit organization, and its mission is to offer theatrical productions for Black youth and adults to continue their interest in arts programs.