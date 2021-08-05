All Indiana

Thousands of firefighters in Indy for FDIC International Convention

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The FDIC International Convention has made its way to Indianapolis.

The convention is not just any trade show. It brings together thousands of fire and rescue professionals from around the world and showcases innovative instructors, workshops, classrooms, products and services.

“Firefighters are here training to save lives,” said Ray Perez-Pearson. “The training they get here is instrumental.”

Firefighters weren’t the only ones who were able to get in on the action on Thursday.

News 8’s Amber Hankins got suited up in fire protective gear and helped some trainees put out a car fire.

Click the video to see more!

