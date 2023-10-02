Tupac murder suspect arrested and ‘Paw Patrol’ dominates Box Office weekend…IS THIS ANYTHING?

Is This Anything? Nigel and Hammer discuss arrest made in connection to Tupac murder

In a shocking turn of events, Duane Keith Davis, also known as ‘Keffe D,’ has been apprehended in Las Vegas, marking a major breakthrough in the unsolved murder case of legendary rapper Tupac Shakur.

The arrest comes after years of mystery surrounding the 1996 drive-by shooting that claimed Tupac’s life.

Meanwhile, in the world of entertainment, it was a weekend box-office showdown between notorious killers and animated pups.

“Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie” emerged as the top dog, raking in $23 million, while “Saw X” fell short in second place with $18 million.

These intriguing developments have everyone asking, “Is this anything?”