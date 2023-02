All Indiana Politics

‘All INdiana Politics’: Abdul-Hakim Shabazz announces 2023 mayoral bid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week, “All INdiana Politics” talked with political commentator Abdul-Hakim Shabazz has he announced his run to be the Republican candidate for Indianapolis mayor.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist sat down with Shabazz, who talked about his 2023 mayoral bid and what sets him apart from other candidates.

Also, this week, state lawmakers debate big changes to Indiana’s public health system.

Lastly, the “All INdiana Politics” panel breaks down the latest political news.