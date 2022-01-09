All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Conversation with Indiana woman sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first week of 2022 gave Hoosiers a clearer look at what the governor and Republican lawmakers hope to accomplish during the General Assembly.

“All INdiana Politics” details the situation surrounding a possible tax cut and ban on vaccine mandates.

Plus, I-Team 8’s Richard Essex speaks exclusively with the Indiana woman who was the first person to be sentenced for crimes from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

