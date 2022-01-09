All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Conversation with Indiana woman sentenced for role in Jan. 6 insurrection

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The first week of 2022 gave Hoosiers a clearer look at what the governor and Republican lawmakers hope to accomplish during the General Assembly.

“All INdiana Politics” details the situation surrounding a possible tax cut and ban on vaccine mandates.

Plus, I-Team 8’s Richard Essex speaks exclusively with the Indiana woman who was the first person to be sentenced for crimes from the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV. Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” Podcast, a part of the All Indiana Podcast Network, at wishtv.com.

