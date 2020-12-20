All INdiana Politics: Lawmakers respond to teacher pay recommendations, Buttigieg nomination

First, after nearly two years of work, the state’s teacher pay commission has issued its report, with more than three dozen recommendations that include cost cutting, spending shifts and new taxes.

How many of them may pass? Will any of them pass? News 8’s Phil Sanchez asks two leading lawmakers.

Plus criticism for Indiana leaders who joined a fight to overturn election results in four states — and reaction to Pete Buttigieg’s nomination for a prominent role in the Biden administration.

