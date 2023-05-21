Search
All INdiana Politics: May 21, 2023

by: Jay Adkins
Posted:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All INdiana Politics’ Garrett Bergquist sits down with Congressman Greg Pence to discuss Republican Mike Pence pushing for a presidential run and the debt ceiling negotiations.

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita tells Garrett Bergquist why he wants Governor Eric Holcomb to send the National Guard to the border.

Indiana’s best political team discusses the debt ceiling, the border crisis, and much more.

“All INdiana Politics” airs at 9:30 a.m. Sundays on WISH-TV.

