All INdiana Politics: Sen. Greg Taylor becomes first Black leader of Indiana legislative caucus

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — All INdiana Politics is your premier source for Indiana politics and policy every Sunday morning on WISH-TV.

State Senator Greg Taylor is the first Black person to lead an Indiana legislative caucus. In Sunday’s episode, we hear from Taylor about what that role means.

Plus, we hear more on the legislative session, and why teachers may be disappointed–again–on pay raises.

Click the video to learn more.