All INdiana Politics: Speaker refuses to seat Banks on Capitol riot committee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On this edition of “All INdiana Politics,” we begin with the dramatic series of events in Washington.

Indiana Republican Jim Banks was booted from the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection — even before the committee began its work.

It happened Wednesday right around noon. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced what she called an unprecedented decision: She would not seat Banks or Ohio Republican Jim Jordan on the committee, less than 48 hours after Republican leaders nominated them.

Just one hour before the speaker announced her decision, News 8’s Scott Sander was talking to Banks about what he planned to do on the committee.

And the head of Indiana Democrats joins us to give his response to Banks and talk jobs, unemployment and infrastructure.

