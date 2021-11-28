All Indiana Politics

All INdiana Politics: Teresa Lubbers stepping down as commissioner of higher education

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This week’s edition of “All INdiana Politics” begins with Teresa Lubbers’ decision to step down as commissioner of higher education at the end of the legislative session in 2022.

Lubbers has held the position since 2009 and served in the Indiana Senate for 17 years. She explained why now is the right time for a change in leadership.

Plus, the latest on the whirlwind of events that took place at the Statehouse.

That’s all on “All INdiana Politics,” only on WISH-TV. Also, find WISH-TV’s new “All INdiana Politics” Podcast, a part of the All Indiana podcast network, at wishtv.com.