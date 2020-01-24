Anderson attempted robbery suspect shot multiple times

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) – One man is in serious condition after he tried to rob another man at gunpoint in Anderson Friday morning.

According to the Anderson Police Department, officers were called to the 1500 block of Nichol Avenue on January 24 just after 4 a.m for a report of shots fired.

After arriving on the scene, 18-year-old Quentin Steffler was found in Laurel Street, suffering from several gunshot wounds.

Police said they learned that Steffler attempted to rob 23-year-old Darrian Parkhurst at gunpoint. Parkhurst, who was sitting in his vehicle at the time, pulled out a gun and shot Steffler multiple times.

Officers said Parkhurst remained on scene and was cooperative.

Steffler was transported to the hospital in serious condition.