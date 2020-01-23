Anthem acquires Medicaid plans in two states

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indianapolis-based Anthem Inc. (NYSE: ANTM) is adding to its portfolio. The healthcare insurance provider says it has completed its acquisition of Medicaid plans in Missouri and Nebraska.

The acquisition follows the recent regulatory approval of the merger between Florida-based WellCare Health Plans Inc. (NYSE: WCG) and Centene Corp. (NYSE: CNC) in Missouri. Anthem President and Chief Executive Officer Gail Boudreaux says the deal will allow the company to provide its Medicaid expertise and support services to more than 300,000 new consumers in the two states.

“Anthem’s focus on innovative, compassionate and comprehensive care is having a positive impact on the people we serve, as well as our local communities and the broader health system overall,” Boudreaux said in a news release.

As a result of the acquisition, Anthem now serves Medicaid beneficiaries in 23 states and the District of Columbia. The company says the Missouri and Nebraska health plans will become wholly-owned subsidiaries under Anthem’s Government Business Division.