At least 2 die after fire at Mooresville home

MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — At least two people have died after a fire at a house in Morgan County, the coroner said.

Coroner Annette Butcher said a woman died in the fire and another person reportedly died in route to an Indianapolis hospital.

According to Mooresville police and fire dispatchers, fire crews were sent at 3:35 p.m. Monday to a home in the first block of East High Street. That’s on State Road 42 between state roads 67 and 267.

The crews took two people from the home, but their conditions were not immediately available, the dispatchers said.

Mooresville and five other fire departments were sent to scene.

Mooresville is a town of 9,700 just southwest of Indianapolis.

