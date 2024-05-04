Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Asian American Alliance hosts downtown light show to celebrate AAPI heritage

Asian American legacy light show on Monument Circle

by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Asian American Alliance launched a special light show on Monument Circle Friday night.

Event organizers say this is the first-ever Asian American legacy show in Indiana, which developed through working with Downtown Indy.

The show was projected on the side of the AES building downtown, and offered viewers a chance to unite together to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Indiana.

The show will air nightly at 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout May.

This story was created using a script that aired on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

10 Indy food festivals to...
Local News /
IMPD: Man fatally shot outside...
Crime Watch 8 /
Indianapolis is a historical home...
Celebrating Moments /
Marion Co. health wants parents...
Health Spotlight /
Nicki Wert named March Husky...
Local News /
Why Castleton UMC wants you...
Local News /
1 dead after semi crash...
Local News /
ACLU of Indiana files lawsuit...
I-Team 8 /