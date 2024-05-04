Asian American Alliance hosts downtown light show to celebrate AAPI heritage

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Asian American Alliance launched a special light show on Monument Circle Friday night.

Event organizers say this is the first-ever Asian American legacy show in Indiana, which developed through working with Downtown Indy.

The show was projected on the side of the AES building downtown, and offered viewers a chance to unite together to recognize and celebrate the contributions of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Indiana.

The show will air nightly at 9 p.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout May.

