‘Great Day TV’: Exploring Cedar Creek in Martinsville

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, “Great Day TV” shares information, entertainment, and news you can use.

This week, News 8’s Brittany Noble shares a story from “Great Day TV” reporter Barney Wood, who explored the fresh air and unique country setting of Cedar Creek winery, brewery, and distillery in Martinsville.

Wood sat with the owners of Cedar Creek, who say the family business started in 2010 with the winery. The brewery and distillery followed shortly after in 2015 and 2016.

They also share with Wood the different recipes, how they are developed, and what fun events Cedar Creek has in store for the summer.

To learn more, watch the full video above.