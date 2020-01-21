Bank robbery suspect in custody after leading police on chase

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – One man is in custody following a bank robbery, a chase and a crash.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, 34-year-old Andreas Calhoun entered the Fifth Third Bank at 6071 East 82nd Street on Jan. 18 just before 11 a.m.

While wearing a mask and carrying a firearm, Calhoun demanded money from a teller’s drawer and the bank’s vault. After obtaining an undetermined amount of money, Calhoun fled the scene in a vehicle.

However, customers and bank employees did call 911 and provide a description of Calhoun’s vehicle. Several minutes after the call to 911, an officer with the Lawrence Police Department spotted a vehicle matching the description and attempted a traffic stop, according to the FBI

The suspect refused to comply with the officer and a police chase ensued. The chase, however, eventually came to an end near 46th Street and Andover Road.

Calhoun, who was the only person in the vehicle, was taken into custody. A gun, cash and other items related to the robbery were recovered from the car, the federal agency said.