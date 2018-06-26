Body found in Tippecanoe River in White County ID’d as missing swimmer

BATTLE GROUND, Ind. (WISH) – Family members have identified a body pulled Tuesday night from the Tippecanoe River in White County as a swimmer missing since Sunday, Indiana conversation officers said in a news release.

Indiana Conservation Officers were notified Tuesday that a boater found a body on the river near Arrow Point Court in rural Battle Ground in White County. That’s south of the State Road 18 bridge and about 6 miles downstream from where witnesses reported seeing a swimmer disappear below the surface of the water Sunday morning. The body was removed from the river about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Family confirmed photographs of tattoos from the recovered body matched those of Michael Bane.

Bane, 37, of Battle Ground, last communicated with family and friends about 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Authorities believed Bane intended to swim across the river to a friend’s house.

A 911 call about 8 a.m. Sunday indicated a man was yelling for help as he floated downstream in the area of Camp Tecumseh and the river’s Tecumseh Bend west of Delphi in Carroll County, according to release from the Department of Natural Resources.

The White County Coroner will work to confirm the identity and determine the official cause of death.

This story corrects previous information from conservation officers on the age and hometown of Bane.