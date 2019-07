VEEDERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — State police announced Saturday that they had found the body of a Veedersburg woman reported missing on Friday.

On Friday, state police said 43-year-old Terri Ann Bell was last seen at her residence on Walnut Street.

Police said the body of a woman tentatively identified as Bell had been found around 4 p.m. Saturday in rural Fountain County.

The incident remained under investigation on Saturday.