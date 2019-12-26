Home/International, Latest News, News/Brazil investigates Christmas Eve attack over Netflix show

News

Brazil investigates Christmas Eve attack over Netflix show

by:
Posted:

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A video on social media in Brazil shows three masked people claiming they carried out a gasoline bomb attack to protest a Christmas program on Netflix that some critics have described as blasphemous.

A man in the video, whose voice is digitally altered, says the Christmas Eve attack on a video production house in Rio de Janeiro targeted Brazilian humorist group Porta dos Fundos for its Portuguese-language program.

The man claims to speak for a group he calls the Command of Popular National Insurgence. The video, which was circulating on Thursday, also shows three people throwing gasoline bombs into the building.

There were no injuries in the overnight attack and a security guard extinguished the flames, according to Porta dos Fundos.

Police are investigating.

The comedy group’s short film, called The First Temptation of Christ, depicts Jesus returning home on his 30th birthday and insinuates he is gay. Religious groups bristled at the depiction. An online petition that was launched in Brazil called for the film to be banned and drew more than 2 million signatures.

Porta dos Fundos has defended its film.

“The country will survive this torment of hatred, and love will prevail together with freedom of expression,” the group said on Twitter.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Around the Web

Ads by Revcontent

MORE NEWS STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

by: Jenny DreaslerJenny Dreasler /

I

It was a terrifying night for people who live inside Pangea Prairie Apartments near 46th and Arlington
Read the Full Article

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

by: Dan KleinDan Klein /

I

Thomas Minar, 56, was arrested on Jan. 6.

Read the Full Article

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

by: Staff ReportsStaff Reports /

I

The new deal amounts to $1.5 million over the next three years.
Read the Full Article

MORE STORIES

911 calls from fire: ‘They are throwing kids out the window here’

Top Video /

Student got ‘weird vibe’ from Franklin College president fired after sex crimes arrest

Top Video /

Anthem announces new partnership with Gleaners Food Bank

News /

Indiana House bill would give driver’s cards to undocumented immigrants

Top Video /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.