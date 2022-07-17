Breaking News

Police respond to shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, 3 dead, 2 injured

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are dead, and two people are injured with conditions unknown after multiple police departments responded to an active shooter at Greenwood Park Mall Sunday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

An eyewitness tells News 8 that a good Samaritan shot and killed the shooter during the incident. Greenwood Police Department indicated that the shooter was carrying a rifle with multiple magazines of ammunition through the food court of the mall before firing upon the mall crowd. Greenwood Police believe that the Good Samaritan used a handgun to incapacitate the shooter.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were sent to assist the Greenwood Police Department with the shooting at the mall.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers has released a statement on Facebook expressing his condolences.

Greenwood Police have asked witnesses of the shooting to contact their department to assist in their investigation.

Indiana Senator Todd Young thanked law enforcement officers who responded on Twitter.

Terrible news tonight in my home county. Praying for the victims of a shooting at the Greenwood Park Mall. Thank you to our law enforcement officers who responded. — Senator Todd Young (@SenToddYoung) July 18, 2022

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.