Breaking News

Police respond to shooting at Greenwood Park Mall, 3 dead, 2 injured

(WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)
by: Tony Brunenkant
Posted: / Updated:

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Three people are dead, and two people are injured with conditions unknown after multiple police departments responded to an active shooter at Greenwood Park Mall Sunday afternoon, according to the Greenwood Police Department.

An eyewitness tells News 8 that a good Samaritan shot and killed the shooter during the incident. Greenwood Police Department indicated that the shooter was carrying a rifle with multiple magazines of ammunition through the food court of the mall before firing upon the mall crowd. Greenwood Police believe that the Good Samaritan used a handgun to incapacitate the shooter.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says officers were sent to assist the Greenwood Police Department with the shooting at the mall.

Greenwood Mayor Mark Myers has released a statement on Facebook expressing his condolences.

via City of Greenwood – Mayor Mark W. Myers/Facebook

Greenwood Police have asked witnesses of the shooting to contact their department to assist in their investigation.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is greenwood-police-witnesses.jpg

Indiana Senator Todd Young thanked law enforcement officers who responded on Twitter.

This is a breaking story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Turning hot next week

Weather Blog /

Holocaust survivors mark 80 years since mass Paris roundup

International /

Scott Dixon ties Mario Andretti with 52nd career IndyCar win

Sports /

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada

Entertainment /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.