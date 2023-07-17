Thousands without power across Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Energy providers report that over 10,000 people lost power at some point during Monday night’s storms.

AES Indiana reported peak numbers of over 7,800 customers without power. Around 1,100 people were still reporting outages by 10 p.m.

Duke Energy reported that the highest number of people without power was over 2,300, with the majority of outages in the Carmel and Westfield areas. Only 437 were without power by 10 p.m.

Crews say they are still working to restore power to their customers as soon as possible.