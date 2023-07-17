Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Thousands without power across Indianapolis

AES Indiana logo. (Image Provided/Inside Indiana Business)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Energy providers report that over 10,000 people lost power at some point during Monday night’s storms.

AES Indiana reported peak numbers of over 7,800 customers without power. Around 1,100 people were still reporting outages by 10 p.m.

Duke Energy reported that the highest number of people without power was over 2,300, with the majority of outages in the Carmel and Westfield areas. Only 437 were without power by 10 p.m.

Crews say they are still working to restore power to their customers as soon as possible.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

4 slain in Georgia mass...
National News /
1 critical after east side...
Crime Watch 8 /
Deputy John Durm remembered as...
News /
Youth-2-Greatness brings Grub, Grooves &...
All Indiana /
Jason Aldean suffers heat exhaustion;...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: The Med in...
News /
Man wanted for brutally beating...
Crime Watch 8 /
I-65 to close overnight on...
Local News /