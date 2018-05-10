Broad Ripple’s last graduating class hosts open house

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The last graduating class of Broad Ripple Magnet High School hosted an open house Thursday.

Interim Principal Phil Shults said the event got off to a strong start Thursday afternoon and was drawing a crowd to the school, 1115 Broad Ripple Ave.

Students gave tours of the building, and spirit gear was for sale.

Other activities included a Broad Ripple High School history quiz, an open gym with members of the boys varsity basketball team, and the viewing of the Broad Ripple High School documentary created by the Television Production 3 students. Also, a gospel choir was to provide entertainment.

Byrne’s Pizza and The Grub House food trucks were available on the south parking lot. Guests also could listen to the sounds of saxophonist Bryan Thompson, a Broad Ripple alumnus.

Indianapolis Public Schools Board voted in September to close Broad Ripple High School and turn Arlington and Northwest high schools into middle schools beginning in fall 2018.