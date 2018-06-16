Brother of Marion HS basketball star Zach Randolph shot, killed outside bar

MARION, Ind. (WISH) — Officials are investigating after an early morning shooting left the brother of NBA player Zach Randolph dead early Saturday.

It happened outside a bar on South McClure Street in Marion around 5 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found Roger Randolph with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was later pronounced dead.

Marion Police Sergeant Mark Stefanatos confirmed the shooting to News 8.

Roger’s brother, Zach, attended Marion High School and currently plays for the Sacramento Kings.

The shooting remains under investigation and is not yet known what may have led to it.

Suspect information has yet to be released.