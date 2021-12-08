Business

Company weeds out competition, bakes 850-pound pot brownie

"The World’s Largest Cannabis Brownie" was presented Tuesday by MariMed Inc.'s new brand, Bubby's Baked. (Photo Provided/MariMed Inc. via Facebook)
by: Associated Press
NORWOOD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts cannabis company is celebrating National Brownie Day on Wednesday with what it believes is the “largest THC-infused brownie ever made.”

MariMed Inc. said the massive confection is 3-feet-by-3-feet (0.9-meters-by-0.9 meters) square and 15 inches (38 centimeters) tall, weighs 850 pounds (385 kilograms), and contains 20,000 mg of THC.

The brownie was also made to celebrate the launch of the company’s new line of cannabis-infused edibles, called Bubby’s Baked, according to a statement from the Norwood-based company that also has facilities in several other states.

What happens to the brownie now? Company spokesperson Howard Schacter said it will be sent to its Middleborough dispensary and ultimately sold to a medical marijuana patient. As to what the customer plans to do with it, Schacter couldn’t say.

The purchase price is still being determined, he said.

